Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games

NHL

Pittsburgh 3 Buffalo 1

New Jersey 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)

Washington 4 Calgary 2

Ottawa 3 Boston 2

Detroit 2 Montreal 1 (OT)

Arizona 5 Tampa Bay 3

Carolina 4 Florida 3

Winnipeg 3 Philadelphia 2

Vancouver 5 Chicago 4 (OT)

Minnesota 3 San Jose 2

St. Louis 4 Colorado 2

---

AHL

Lehigh Valley 5 St. John's 4 (OT)

Toronto 6 Rochester 0

Cleveland 4 Chicago 1

Charlotte 1 Iowa 0

W-B/Scranton 5 Hartford 2

San Antonio 4 Tucson 2

---

NBA

Toronto 122,Chicago 120 (OT)

Brooklyn 98 Detroit 96

Miami 112 Phoenix 97

New Orleans 95 Memphis 82

Golden State 112 Dallas 87

San Antonio 100 Minnesota 93

Milwaukee 93 Portland 90

L.A. Clippers 133 L.A. Lakers 109

---

MLB Pre-season

Washington 3 Atlanta 1

Houston 2 Miami 1

Philadelphia 9 Minnesota 5

Pittsburgh 5 Tampa Bay 4

Toronto 5 Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 9 Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 5 L.A. Dodgers 4

San Francisco 5 San Diego 3

Arizona 4 Kansas City 2

Boston 4 N.Y. Yankees 2

Texas 4 Chicago White Sox 3

Oakland 8 Seattle 5

---

World Baseball Classic

Semifinal at Los Angeles

United States 2 Japan 1

---

Wednesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

---

AHL

Lehigh Valley at St. John's, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Albany, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

New York at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

---

MLB Pre-season

Minnesota vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Texas vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

---

World Baseball Classic

Final in Los Angeles

Puerto Rico vs. United States, 9 p.m.

---

