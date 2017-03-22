Scores and Schedule
Tuesday's Games
NHL
Pittsburgh 3 Buffalo 1
New Jersey 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)
Washington 4 Calgary 2
Ottawa 3 Boston 2
Detroit 2 Montreal 1 (OT)
Arizona 5 Tampa Bay 3
Carolina 4 Florida 3
Winnipeg 3 Philadelphia 2
Vancouver 5 Chicago 4 (OT)
Minnesota 3 San Jose 2
St. Louis 4 Colorado 2
---
AHL
Lehigh Valley 5 St. John's 4 (OT)
Toronto 6 Rochester 0
Cleveland 4 Chicago 1
Charlotte 1 Iowa 0
W-B/Scranton 5 Hartford 2
San Antonio 4 Tucson 2
---
NBA
Toronto 122,Chicago 120 (OT)
Brooklyn 98 Detroit 96
Miami 112 Phoenix 97
New Orleans 95 Memphis 82
Golden State 112 Dallas 87
San Antonio 100 Minnesota 93
Milwaukee 93 Portland 90
L.A. Clippers 133 L.A. Lakers 109
---
MLB Pre-season
Washington 3 Atlanta 1
Houston 2 Miami 1
Philadelphia 9 Minnesota 5
Pittsburgh 5 Tampa Bay 4
Toronto 5 Baltimore 2
L.A. Angels 9 Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 5 L.A. Dodgers 4
San Francisco 5 San Diego 3
Arizona 4 Kansas City 2
Boston 4 N.Y. Yankees 2
Texas 4 Chicago White Sox 3
Oakland 8 Seattle 5
---
World Baseball Classic
Semifinal at Los Angeles
United States 2 Japan 1
---
Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
---
AHL
Lehigh Valley at St. John's, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Albany, 7 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
New York at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
---
MLB Pre-season
Minnesota vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Texas vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
---
World Baseball Classic
Final in Los Angeles
Puerto Rico vs. United States, 9 p.m.
---