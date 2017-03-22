Seattle signs DB Bradley McDougald, K John Lunsford
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have added depth in the secondary by signing defensive back Bradley McDougald.
Seattle announced the signing of McDougald and kicker John Lunsford on Wednesday night.
McDougald spent the past four seasons with Tampa Bay. He started 31 of 32 games played the past two seasons, primarily at free safety.
Last season, McDougald started all 16 games, recording a career-high 91 tackles, 10 passes
Lunsford was waived by Tampa Bay earlier this week and joins Blair Walsh in the competition to be Seattle's kicker after Steven Hauschka signed with Buffalo in free agency.
