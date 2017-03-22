Sports

Tuesday's Games

Tuesday's Games

NHL

Pittsburgh 3 Buffalo 1

New Jersey 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)

Washington 4 Calgary 2

Ottawa 3 Boston 2

Detroit 2 Montreal 1 (OT)

Arizona 5 Tampa Bay 3

Carolina 4 Florida 3

Winnipeg 3 Philadelphia 2

Vancouver 5 Chicago 4 (OT)

Minnesota 3 San Jose 2

St. Louis 4 Colorado 2

---

AHL

Lehigh Valley 5 St. John's 4 (OT)

Toronto 6 Rochester 0

Cleveland 4 Chicago 1

Charlotte 1 Iowa 0

W-B/Scranton 5 Hartford 2

San Antonio 4 Tucson 2

---

NBA

Toronto 122,Chicago 120 (OT)

Brooklyn 98 Detroit 96

Miami 112 Phoenix 97

New Orleans 95 Memphis 82

Golden State 112 Dallas 87

San Antonio 100 Minnesota 93

Milwaukee 93 Portland 90

L.A. Clippers 133 L.A. Lakers 109

---

MLB Pre-season

Washington 3 Atlanta 1

Houston 2 Miami 1

Philadelphia 9 Minnesota 5

Pittsburgh 5 Tampa Bay 4

Toronto 5 Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 9 Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 5 L.A. Dodgers 4

San Francisco 5 San Diego 3

Arizona 4 Kansas City 2

Boston 4 N.Y. Yankees 2

Texas 4 Chicago White Sox 3

Oakland 8 Seattle 5

---

World Baseball Classic

Semifinal at Los Angeles

United States 2 Japan 1

---

 

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular