Tuesday's Games
NHL
Pittsburgh 3 Buffalo 1
New Jersey 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)
Washington 4 Calgary 2
Ottawa 3 Boston 2
Detroit 2 Montreal 1 (OT)
Arizona 5 Tampa Bay 3
Carolina 4 Florida 3
Winnipeg 3 Philadelphia 2
Vancouver 5 Chicago 4 (OT)
Minnesota 3 San Jose 2
St. Louis 4 Colorado 2
---
AHL
Lehigh Valley 5 St. John's 4 (OT)
Toronto 6 Rochester 0
Cleveland 4 Chicago 1
Charlotte 1 Iowa 0
W-B/Scranton 5 Hartford 2
San Antonio 4 Tucson 2
---
NBA
Toronto 122,Chicago 120 (OT)
Brooklyn 98 Detroit 96
Miami 112 Phoenix 97
New Orleans 95 Memphis 82
Golden State 112 Dallas 87
San Antonio 100 Minnesota 93
Milwaukee 93 Portland 90
L.A. Clippers 133 L.A. Lakers 109
---
MLB Pre-season
Washington 3 Atlanta 1
Houston 2 Miami 1
Philadelphia 9 Minnesota 5
Pittsburgh 5 Tampa Bay 4
Toronto 5 Baltimore 2
L.A. Angels 9 Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 5 L.A. Dodgers 4
San Francisco 5 San Diego 3
Arizona 4 Kansas City 2
Boston 4 N.Y. Yankees 2
Texas 4 Chicago White Sox 3
Oakland 8 Seattle 5
---
World Baseball Classic
Semifinal at Los Angeles
United States 2 Japan 1
---