USA Hockey postpones women's training camp amid wage dispute

USA Hockey said the camp originally scheduled to begin Wednesday in Traverse City, Michigan, won't happen. The organization "anticipates" a training camp in Plymouth, Michigan, site of the upcoming International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championship.

Players announced last week that they'd boycott the tournament unless they made significant progress with USA Hockey in negotiations on a labour deal. The sides met for 10-plus hours Monday, and John Langel, a lawyer for the players, tells The Associated Press that the next meeting will be by phone but hasn't been scheduled yet.