USA Hockey postpones women's training camp amid wage dispute
USA Hockey has postponed the start of the women's national team's world championship training camp amid an ongoing wage dispute.
USA Hockey said the camp originally scheduled to begin Wednesday in Traverse City, Michigan, won't happen. The organization "anticipates" a training camp in Plymouth, Michigan, site of the upcoming International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championship.
Players announced last week that they'd boycott the tournament unless they made significant progress with USA Hockey in negotiations on a
The tournament begins March 31.