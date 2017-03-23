2 French, 1 South African to referee Lions-All Blacks tests

DUBLIN — The British and Irish Lions tests against the All Blacks will be refereed by two Frenchman and a South African.

World Rugby made the announcement on Thursday.

Jaco Peyper of South Africa will control the first test on June 24 in Auckland.

Jerome Garces has the second test on July 1 in Wellington.

Romain Poite, the most experienced of the trio with 53 tests, has the last test on July 8 back in Auckland.

Poite also refereed the third and deciding Lions test against the Wallabies in Sydney in 2013, when the Lions clinched their first series win in 16 years. Peyper and Garces also controlled matches on that tour.