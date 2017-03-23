Antetokounmpo's 32 points lead Bucks over Kings,

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the streaking Milwaukee Bucks, who cruised to a 116-98 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

The win moved the Bucks into a tie with Indiana for the sixth spot, one game behind fifth-place Atlanta in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race. The Bucks have been the NBA's hottest team the past three weeks, winning 10 of 12 games.

Greg Monroe had 15 points for the Bucks, who have won two straight and four of five. Mirza Teletovic and Khris Middleton had 13 points each and Malcolm Brogdon had 12. Milwaukee made 16 of 35 3-point attempts.

Rookie Buddy Hield had 21 points and Tyreke Evans added 18 for the Kings. Arron Afflalo and Garrett Temple had 12 points each,

The victory put the Bucks above .500 for the first time since Jan. 15.

Milwaukee struggled near the midpoint of the season, losing 12 of 14. But the Bucks have a 14-5 record since Feb. 10. They concluded a six-game trip with two straight victories and had a 4-2 record.

The losing continues for the Kings, who have dropped three straight, 11 of 13 and have a 3-11 record since the trade of DeMarcus Cousins at the All-Star break.

The Kings will have a losing record for an 11th straight season and the hunt for a playoff spot has become a distant memory.

Antetokounmpo had a fabulous first half with 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists. The Bucks produced an explosive 44-26 second quarter and led 69-50 at halftime. Antetokounmpo cooled off in the second half, but he still made 12 of 22 shots and 7 of 10 free throws.

TIP- INS

Bucks: Veteran Jason Terry hit two 3-pointers in the second quarter and playfully chided the crowd for booing him. He was traded to the Kings in 2014, but never played a game after expressing a desire to be traded to a contending team. ... Milwaukee shot 61 per cent in the opening half and made 9 of 18 3-point attempts.

Kings: Veterans Kosta Koufos and Ty Lawson were rested and didn't play. Rookie Malachi Richardson (hamstring) remains out, but is expected to return soon. ... The Kings have dropped seven of eight at home, where they own a 14-22 record.

UP NEXT

Bucks: After six straight road games, Milwaukee returns home and meets Atlanta on Friday.