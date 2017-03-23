Argos sign defensive tackle Alan-Michael Cash, offensive lineman Ryan Mack
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed international defensive tackle Alan-Michael Cash.
Cash spent the last five seasons with the Montreal Alouettes. The 2014 East Division all-star notched 138 defensive tackles, 17 sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions over 82 regular-season games with Montreal.
The six-foot-two, 292-pound, native of Richmond, Va., spent his collegiate career at NC State where he registered 149 tackles (70 solo, 79 assisted), 19.5 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles in 54 games over four seasons with the Wolfpack.
The Argos have also signed six-four, 300-pound international offensive lineman Ryan Mack.
