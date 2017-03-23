Bears re-sign WR/KR Deonte Thompson to 1-year deal
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have re-signed receiver and kickoff returner Deonte Thompson to a one-year contract.
He had 22 receptions for 249 yards and finished second in the NFL with 804 kickoff return yards last season.
Thompson has 39 receptions for 477 yards and 71 kickoff returns for 1,803 yards in five seasons with Baltimore Ravens (2012-13), Buffalo Bills (2014) and Bears (2015-16).
The Bears announced the move on Thursday.
