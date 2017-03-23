Bengals retain special teams leader Cedric Peerman

CINCINNATI — The Bengals retained their best special teams player on Wednesday, signing unrestricted free agent Cedric Peerman to a one-year deal.

The eighth-year veteran was a Pro Bowl special teams pick in 2015. He was limited to six games last season because of a broken forearm.

The running back has been with the Bengals since 2010. He has carried 70 times for 349 yards with Cincinnati.

