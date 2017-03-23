Canada's Rachel Homan beats Italy, remains undefeated at world championship

BEIJING — Canada's Rachel Homan ran her win streak to double digits at the 2017 world women's curling championship on Thursday, defeating Italy's Diana Gaspari 8-5.

Homan (10-0) and her Ottawa crew had already locked up first place in the round-robin standings after opening the 12-nation tournament with nine straight wins. The 10th was just icing on the cake, but leaves Homan on the verge of finishing the preliminary round undefeated.

"I think we're doing the right things here," said Homan. "I don't think going undefeated (in the round robin) is a record I care about or the team cares about.

"I think at the end of the day, you just want to see gold."

By clinching top spot, Homan, second Joanne Courtney, vice-skip Emma Miskew and lead Lisa Weagle will carry last-rock advantage in the first end of the Page playoff 1-2 game on Friday night at the Capital Gymnasium.

Canada will close out round-robin play later Thursday with another tune-up game against Denmark's Lene Nielsen.

"We're in the 1-2 game, and that's what we wanted," said Homan. "Win or lose this afternoon, we're going to just keep learning and we'll set ourselves up to make sure we're in the right mental frame and rested for the 1-2 game."

Only two teams have gone unbeaten in round-robin play at this event. Canada's Colleen Jones did it in 2003 before settling for the silver medal and Sweden's Anette Norberg did it in 2005 before winning gold.