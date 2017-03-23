Chargers re-sign Branden Oliver after season-ending injury
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Chargers have re-signed running back Branden Oliver to a one-year deal.
The team also announced Thursday that safety Adrian Phillips has signed his exclusive-rights free agent tender, keeping him with the Chargers.
Oliver missed the entire 2016 season in San Diego after tearing his Achilles tendon in a preseason game against Minnesota.
He joined the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2014, and led the team in rushing with 582 yards as a rookie. The 5-foot-8 Oliver has started eight of his 22 career games, rushing for 690 yards and three touchdowns.
Phillips was another undrafted free agent signed in 2014. He made 38 tackles and had one interception last season.
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
