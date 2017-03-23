English FA condemns 'insulting' fan chants at Germany game
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — The English Football Association has condemned "insulting" chants by fans at Wednesday's game against Germany referencing past wars between the countries.
Before the 1-0 loss on Wednesday, England fans booed the Germany anthem and sang distasteful songs referencing the First and Second World Wars.
FA chairman Greg Clarke said on Thursday "the
Clarke expressed frustration that supporters chanted "songs that could be regarded as insulting to others" and said the FA is trying to address the problem with fan groups.
Most Popular
-
'100 out of 99 people love pizza:' New pizza joint coming soon to downtown Dartmouth
-
Netflix can chill? Not so fast as Uber tax opens door for long-awaited tariff on streaming
-
Photos: High Park Zoo's infamous capybaras are parents to 3 capy-babies
-