English FA condemns 'insulting' fan chants at Germany game

LONDON — The English Football Association has condemned "insulting" chants by fans at Wednesday's game against Germany referencing past wars between the countries.

Before the 1-0 loss on Wednesday, England fans booed the Germany anthem and sang distasteful songs referencing the First and Second World Wars.

FA chairman Greg Clarke said on Thursday "the behaviour of a section of the England support in Dortmund last night was inappropriate, disrespectful and disappointing."