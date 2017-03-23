Ex-Disney CEO Eisner eyes English soccer club Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, England — Michael Eisner, the former chief executive of The Walt Disney Co., is in talks to buy English soccer club Portsmouth.

The fourth-tier club says it has entered into a 70-day exclusivity agreement with Eisner for takeover talks to take place.

Eisner wrote on Twitter: "Exciting times! Looking forward to coming over and meeting you all. Good luck against Newport County on Saturday!!"

Portsmouth, which is based on the south coast, spent beyond its means in the pursuit of glory. The team endured financial turmoil in the years following its 2008 FA Cup win, sinking from the Premier League to the fourth tier.