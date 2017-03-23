Hamilton posts fastest time in 1st practice at F1 opener

MELBOURNE, Australia — A new era for Formula One cars got under way without much change in the status quo, with Lewis Hamilton posting the fastest time in his Mercedes in the first practice session of the opening Grand Prix weekend of the season.

Hamilton's quickest lap of 1 minute, 24.220 seconds on Friday was nearly six-tenths of a second — 0.0583 seconds — faster than new Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

The two Mercedes cars were followed by the two Red Bulls of Daniel Ricciardo, 0.666 behind, and Max Verstapen in third and fourth and the two Ferraris of Kimi Raikkonen in fifth and Sebastian Vettel, who only did 10 laps and was 1.244 off the pace.

The new regulations for 2017 allowed for wider tires with more grip and durability, greater aerodynamics, bigger fuel loads and increased downforce.

The first practice session supported expectations that the cars will be significantly quicker this year.

Williams rookie Lance Stroll set the first time of the season, the 18-year-old Canadian momentarily on top of the time sheets after his first flying lap in an F1 Grand Prix event before ending the first session in 13th.

His teammate Felipe Massa, here after an aborted retirement, was seventh quickest and was 1.922 behind Hamilton.

Sergio Perez launched the new pink livery for Force India, and posted the 10th fastest time, 2.056 off the pace.

McLaren had a poor session, with former world champion Fernando Alonso almost three seconds back in 14th place and Stoffel Vandoorne slowest of all 20 cars.

The second practice session was set for later Friday, with a third practice Saturday morning before qualifying in the afternoon for Sunday's GP.