LA Rams sign Aaron Murray to be their 3rd-string quarterback
A
A
Share via Email
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have signed quarterback Aaron Murray.
The Rams announced the deal Thursday.
Murray is expected to be the Rams' third-string quarterback. He was a fifth-round pick by Kansas City in 2014, and he spent two seasons with the Chiefs before getting cut and finishing last season on Philadelphia's practice squad.
Murray played collegiately at the University of Georgia, where he spent two seasons handing off to Rams running back Todd Gurley.
The Rams don't intend to re-sign quarterback Case Keenum. He started the first seven games last season before giving way to Jared Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft.
Sean Mannion is expected to be Goff's backup after spending two years as the Rams' third-stringer.
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Most Popular
-
'100 out of 99 people love pizza:' New pizza joint coming soon to downtown Dartmouth
-
Netflix can chill? Not so fast as Uber tax opens door for long-awaited tariff on streaming
-
Alcohol, cigarettes will be more expensive due to tax increase
-
Photos: High Park Zoo's infamous capybaras are parents to 3 capy-babies