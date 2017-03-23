Los Angeles Kings recall F Jonny Brodzinski for NHL debut
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have recalled forward Jonny Brodzinski from their AHL affiliate in Ontario.
Brodzinski could make his NHL debut Thursday night when the Kings host Winnipeg.
Brodzinski leads the AHL club with 25 goals and 47 points, along with nine power-play goals. The Minnesota native has appeared in 121 AHL games over the past two seasons, scoring 75 points.
Brodzinski will rejoin Kings forward Nic Dowd and
