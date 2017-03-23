NHL suspends Sabres defenceman Ristolainen 3 games
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NHL has suspended Buffalo Sabres
The fine costs Buffalo's top
The hit occurred about nine minutes into Pittsburgh's 3-1 win at Buffalo on Tuesday.
Guentzel was exiting Pittsburgh's zone when a pass intended for him was broken up along the left boards. As Guentzel turned to look back, he was bowled over by Ristolainen.
Guentzel got up briefly before stumbling to the ice and didn't return after being escorted to the locker room. Ristolainen was issued a five-minute major for interference and ejected from the game.
