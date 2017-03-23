NHL suspends Sabres defenceman Ristolainen 3 games

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NHL has suspended Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen for three games following his blindside hit that led to Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel sustaining a concussion.

The fine costs Buffalo's top defenceman $90,000 in a ruling announced Thursday, shortly after Ristolainen had a hearing with the league's department of player safety.

The hit occurred about nine minutes into Pittsburgh's 3-1 win at Buffalo on Tuesday.

Guentzel was exiting Pittsburgh's zone when a pass intended for him was broken up along the left boards. As Guentzel turned to look back, he was bowled over by Ristolainen.