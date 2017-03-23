NHLPA executive director Fehr says players have options for Olympic participation

If the NHL decides against going to the 2018 Olympics in South Korea, it might have to deal with players like Russian star Alex Ovechkin attending anyway.

Donald Fehr, the executive director of the NHL Players' Association, said that "would be the next issue which arises" if the league opts against halting the 2017-18 season to allow players to represent their countries in Pyeongchang.

"I'm not sure we take the view that that's a league decision anyway," Fehr said during a Thursday conference call. "It's very probably an individual club decision."

Ovechkin has said in the past that he wants to play at the 2018 Games regardless of what the NHL decides.

League commissioner Gary Bettman said this week that the assumption should be that the league isn't going.