OHL Roundup: Maksimovich has three points as Otters win Game 1 over Sting

ERIE, Pa. — Kyle Maksimovich had two goals and an assist as the Erie Otters opened the Ontario Hockey League playoffs on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory over the Sarnia Sting.

Erie leads the first round series 1-0 with Game 2 on Saturday in Sarnia.

Alex DeBrincat, Taylor Raddysh, Warren Foegele and Anthony Cirelli all added a goal and an assist. Troy Timpano made 20 saves.

Jordan Ernst, Drake Rymsha and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Sting. Justin Fazio turned away 45 shots.

The Otters were 1 for 6 on the power play while Sarnia scored once on two chances.

---

PETES 5 ICEDOGS 2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Adam Timleck struck twice and Brandon Prophet tacked on three assists as the Petes downed Niagara in Game 1 of their best-of-seven first-round series.

Josh Coyle, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev and Kyle Jenkins also chipped in for Peterborough, which hosts Game 2 on Saturday.

Kirill Maksimov and Danial Singer found the back of the net for the IceDogs.

---

GREYHOUNDS 5 FIREBIRDS 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Hayden Verbeek had a pair of goals to lift the Greyhounds over Flint in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Jack Kopacka, Blake Speers and Boris Katchouk rounded out the attack for Sault Ste. Marie, which hosts Game 2 on Saturday.

Alex Peters and Mathieu Henderson scored for the Firebirds.