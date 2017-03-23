Oshie beats Bobrovsky in shootout as Caps beat Blue Jackets

WASHINGTON — T.J. Sochi was back for one night only.

Reprising his memorable performance at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, T.J. Oshie again beat Sergei Bobrovsky in a shootout as the Washington Capitals came back to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 Thursday night. After beating Bobrovsky four times in six chances in the United States-Russia Olympic showdown, Oshie only needed to score once in the shootout this time to give his team an important victory with the playoffs not far away.

"I thought about it for 5 seconds maybe," Oshie said of his shootout dominance of Bobrovsky three years ago. "I was going to come in and do something else and saw something different and decided to go five-hole. It worked out."

Overcoming a monster performance by Bobrovsky in stopping 44 of 45 shots in regulation and overtime, the Capitals reached 104 points and padded their lead atop the Metropolitan Division and NHL standings. Pittsburgh is two back after its shootout loss in Ottawa, while Columbus is three back.

Dmitry Orlov scored for the Capitals and Seth Jones for the Blue Jackets as Washington outshot Columbus 45-30 in regulation and overtime. That ratcheted up the pressure on Bobrovsky, but countryman Alex Ovechkin knows his Russian countryman embraces these kinds of situations.

"When he's in his game it's very hard to score on him," Ovechkin said. "He likes the big moments, he likes pressure. His worth ethic is unbelievable. ... In my opinion he's one of the best goalies in the league right now."

Bobrovsky was undoubtedly the best player on the ice in the loss Thursday.

"It is what it is," Bobrovsky said. "I don't think someone hid or backed off and wanted to make mistakes. I thought everybody worked hard."

Playing the second half of back-to-back games, the Blue Jackets couldn't match the league-leading Capitals but had Bobrovsky there to stop eight shots from Ovechkin and five from Oshie before the shootout. The league leader in wins, goals-against average and save percentage did nothing wrong that would quiet the buzz about him winning another Vezina Trophy after taking it home in 2013.

Fellow Vezina contender Braden Holtby, last year's winner, made 29 saves in regulation and overtime and three more in the shootout to move one win back of Bobrovsky. In the process he helped the Capitals win their first shootout at home this season.

Oshie scored the only goal in the shootout as Washington improved to 2-5 in shootouts.

"I think he probably mentally had the upper hand on him," said Capitals defenceman John Carlson, a U.S. teammate of Oshie's at the Sochi Olympics. "But I think it all boils down to what he's capable of anyways, what T.J. is capable (of). I expect him to go out there and score every time."

Oshie said he has been practicing shootouts for 20 years and trusted his instincts to put the puck past Bobrovsky.

"He's a skilled guy on the shootouts," Bobrovsky said. "He beat me again."

A Blue Jackets victory would've put them one point back of the division lead with nine games to go. Instead, the Capitals have a little bit of breathing room going down the stretch.

"Every win right now is huge," Washington coach Barry Trotz said. "That extra point might be huge. It might be absolutely huge."

NOTES: The Capitals picked up their 30th home victory, tying the franchise record. ... Blue Jackets F Oliver Bjorkstrand didn't travel with the team after being boarded by Toronto's Roman Polak in Columbus on Wednesday. Polak was a href='https://apnews.com/bf0da5b3fb764428ad728e89d46ef9be/Maple-Leafs'-Roman-Polak-suspended-2-games-for-boarding'suspended/a two games for the hit from behind. Scott Hartnell replaced Bjorkstrand in the lineup. ... Ovechkin wore a href='https://apnews.com/d1d792690ba4490591fed74d6fb88ac4/On-cutting-edge-of-custom-skates,-is-Ovechkin-a-trendsetter?'custom-painted skates/a during warmups to commemorate Russian Heritage Night. He sought and received permission from the NHL to wear the skates, which included designs of the U.S. Capitol, Moscow's St. Basil's Cathedral and American and Russian flags.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.