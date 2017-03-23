QMJHL Roundup: Connor Bramwell scores winner as Armada beat Voltigeurs in Game 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Connor Bramwell scored the winner on the power play in the first period as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada beat the Drummondville Voltigeurs 3-1 on Thursday night in Game 1 of their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League first-round playoff series.

Blainville-Boisbriand hosts Game 2 on Friday night.

Alex Barre-Boulet and Yvan Mongo also had goals for the Armada, who got 14 saves from Samuel Montembeault.

Nicolas Guay found the back of the net late in the second period for Drummondville. Olivier Rodrigue started for the Voltigeurs but was lifted after allowing two goals on five shots in 8:20. Emilien Boily came on in relief and stopped 18 shots.