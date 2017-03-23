Ranieri to get prize at Italian manager of the year awards

MILAN — Former Leicester coach Claudio Ranieri will receive a special prize at the Italian manager of the year awards.

The ceremony for the award, which is known as the Panchina d'oro (golden bench), is on Monday near Florence.

It recognizes the best coaches of the previous season from the top three divisions of Italian football, as voted for by their peers.

Juventus' Massimiliano Allegri won the Serie A award last year.

Ranieri guided Leicester to the English Premier League title last year but was sacked nine months later with his team close to the relegation zone.