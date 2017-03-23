Safarova tops No. 23 Gavrilova at Miami Open; Pliskova wins

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — Lucie Safarova eliminated 23rd-seeded Daria Gavrilova 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday to reach the third round of the Miami Open.

Safarova, the 2015 French Open runner-up, is ranked 36th, so was just outside the seedings at the hard-court tournament. She broke Gavrilova five times while losing serve only once herself.

In another early women's match Thursday, second-seeded Karolina Pliskova, a finalist at last year's U.S. Open, had no trouble beating 86th-ranked Madison Brengle 6-1, 6-3 in about an hour to get to the third round.