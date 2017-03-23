Van Garderen keeps overall lead in Tour of Catalonia
IGUALADA, Spain — Tejay van Garderen of the U.S. successfully defended his lead in a Tour of Catalonia fourth stage that was cut short by 60
Nacer Bouhanni of France won the
Van Garderen finished 33rd with his BMC Racing Team to maintain a 41-second lead over teammate Samuel Sanchez of Spain. Geraint Thomas of Team Sky was another three seconds behind, and Alejandro Valverde was another second back.
Tour de France winner Chris Froome of Team Sky remained four seconds behind Valverde in the overall standings.
Valverde and the rest of the Movistar riders were penalized on Wednesday after some of them pushed each other in the second stage.
The fourth stage was originally to run from Llivia to Igualada, but the snow prompted the race to start 58
