Avalanche, Senators to play 2 regular-season games in Sweden

NEW YORK — The Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators will play two games in Sweden next season, the NHL's first regular-season games in Europe since 2011.

The NHL and NHL Players' Association on Friday announced their new Global Series games Nov. 10 and 11 in Stockholm. This is the NHL's sixth trip to Europe and the seventh and eighth games played in Sweden.

Colorado's captain is 24-year-old Swedish forward Gabriel Landeskog. Ottawa's captain is 26-year-old Swedish defenceman Erik Karlsson, winner of the 2012 and 2015 Norris Trophy.

The teams also have Swedish heritage in some of the best players in franchise history, notably Colorado's Peter Forsberg and Ottawa's Daniel Alfredsson.

Commissioner Gary Bettman says with more Swedish players than ever, this is a good chance to showcase the game in the country. Eighty-four Swedes have played in the NHL this season, roughly 9 per cent of the league. NHLPA executive director Don Fehr says the league and players are focused on "continued international growth," with these games furthering that effort.