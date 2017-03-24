Bears sign quarterback Mark Sanchez to 1-year deal

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have signed quarterback Mark Sanchez, who is expected to back up Mike Glennon next season.

The Bears announced the one-year contract Friday. Chicago is coming off a season in which it went 3-13 and finished last in the NFC North.

The Bears cut quarterback Jay Cutler this month after eight seasons and the next day signed Glennon of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a three-year deal.

Sanchez played in two games last season with the Dallas Cowboys, throwing for 93 yards on 10 of 18 attempts. He spent five of his eight seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets before going to the Philadelphia Eagles.