Canada drops to No. 5 in women's soccer rankings, Germany takes over at top

TORONTO — Canada has slipped one place to No. 5 in the latest FIFA world women's soccer rankings.

There is also movement atop the table with the U.S. falling from No. 1 after two losses to France and Germany at the SheBelieves Cup

European champion Germany takes over top spot, ahead of the Americans. France remains at No. 3 while England replaces Canada at No. 4.

The Canadian women will be able to test themselves against the top-ranked Germans in Erfurt on April 9.

Canada went 2-0-1 at last month's Algarve Cup, losing 1-0 to Spain in the final. That helped move the Spanish up one place to No. 13, their highest-ever ranking position.

There is little points-wise between the top three teams. France is 36 points behind Germany — the smallest gap between the first and third teams since December 2004.

The Americans had held down No. 1 since March 2015.

Japan, up one spot, stands at No. 6 followed by Sweden (up two), Australia (down two), Brazil and North Korea (both unchanged).

Canada is due to meet No. 7 Sweden in Trelleborg on April 6 ahead of the Germany game.

Other movers in the new rankings are Cyprus Cup winner Switzerland (No. 16, up one), Iceland (No. 18, up two) and Northern Ireland (No. 55, up four).

Italy drops to No. 19, its lowest-ever ranking, after losing all three matches at the Cyprus Cup.

Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Bhutan return to the rankings while 15 others drop out due to prolonged inactivity.