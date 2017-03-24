Career nights for Saric, Long lift 76ers past Bulls, 117-107

CHICAGO — Rookies Dario Saric and Shawn Long had career highs in scoring, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 117-107 win against the desperate Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Saric scored 32 points, extending his double-digit points streak to 22 games, the longest by a rookie this season. He added 10 rebounds. Shawn Long, playing in his ninth career game, had 18 points and seven rebounds.

The 76ers were playing without injured post players Jahlil Okafor and Joel Embiid, two of their recent high draft picks. Embiid had knee surgery on Friday and is out for the season, while Okafor (knee soreness) is questionable for Sunday at Indiana.

The Bulls remained even with Detroit for ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons were blown out by one of the East's worst teams, 115-87 in Orlando. The Bulls and Magic are each 1 1/2 games behind Miami, which is eighth.

Philadelphia turned a 59-46 halftime lead into a 20-point advantage early in the third quarter.

The lead reached 81-55 on T.J. McConnell's jumper midway through the third as Bulls fans at the United Center grew restless, booing coach Fred Hoiberg and the team.

The Bulls had the lead cut to 102-92 midway through the fourth quarter, but Denzel Valentine missed an open 3-pointer. Saric then knocked down a contested 3-pointer off Valentine's miss to quiet the crowd with 5:55 to play.

Jimmy Butler led the Bulls with 36 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. Bobby Portis had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Nikola Mirotic had 15 points.

Sergio Rodriguez added 12 points and seven assists for the 76ers, and Gerald Henderson added 14 points.

TIP-INS

76ers: Okafor missed his second game this week with right knee soreness. He played Wednesday in Oklahoma City but re-aggravated the injury, which kept him out of Monday's game. ... Okafor took his high school alma mater's basketball team out for dinner on Thursday. Whitney Young won the Class 4A state title on Saturday.

Bulls: Robin Lopez returned after a one-game suspension for fighting with Serge Ibaka. He started and had one point and one rebound in 18 minutes. ... Cristiano Felicio missed his second straight game with a lower back contusion. Hoiberg said before the game that he could return for Sunday's game at Milwaukee.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Indiana on Sunday for the fourth game of a five-game road trip.