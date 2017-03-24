CP NewsAlert: Canada stays perfect to advance to world women's curling final

BEIJING — Canada's Rachel Homan has booked her ticket to the final at the women's world curling championship.

The Ottawa skip led her rink to a 7-3 win over Russia in today's Page playoff game between the top two round-robin teams in Beijing.

The win boosted Homan's record to a sparkling 12-0 at the tournament.

Russia will have a second chance to qualify for Sunday's gold-medal game in Saturday's semifinal against either Anna Hasselborg of Sweden or Scotland's Eve Muirhead.

Those two teams face off in the other Page playoff game earlier Saturday.

Homan is making her third career appearance at this event. She won bronze in 2013 in Riga and took silver the next year in Saint John, N.B.

The Canadian, who is backed third Emma Miskew, second Joanne Courtney and lead Lisa Weagle, became the third skip in tournament history to go unbeaten in round-robin play.

Canada's Colleen Jones did it in 2003 in Winnipeg and Sweden's Anette Norberg did it in 2005 in Paisley, Scotland. Jones went on to win silver while Norberg took the gold.

Against Russia's Anna Sidorova, Homan took the early lead with one in the second end. Sidorova responded with two in the third only to see Homan collect her own deuce one end later and a steal of one in the fifth.