Detroit's J.D. Martinez expected to miss 3-4 weeks

LAKELAND, Fla. — Detroit Tigers right fielder J.D. Martinez is expected to miss the beginning of the season with a right foot injury.

Martinez sprained his foot last weekend, and manager Brad Ausmus told reporters Friday he is expected to be out three to four weeks. The injury is an early blow to a Detroit team that was hoping for improved health this season after keeping its roster largely intact.

Martinez hit .307 with 22 home runs and 68 RBIs in 120 games last season, when the Tigers finished second in the AL Central, eight games behind Cleveland. Martinez missed time last year with a fractured elbow.