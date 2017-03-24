GM: Jets unlikely to add another vet QB after McCown signing

NEW YORK — Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan says it is "highly unlikely" New York will add another veteran quarterback after signing Josh McCown earlier this week.

Maccagnan adds during a conference call Friday that any other potential additional quarterback would likely come through the draft. The Jets have the No. 6 overall pick, and the GM says he likes the team's options at that spot, but is also "ideally" looking to get more picks in this year's draft.

Maccagnan believes the 37-year-old McCown, who signed Monday, has "good football left in him." He declined to say whether McCown would enter training camp as the starter over Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg, deferring to coach Todd Bowles.

When asked whether New York was interested in Colin Kaepernick, Maccagnan says the Jets "vetted" all quarterback options, but believed McCown was the best fit.

