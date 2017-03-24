Heaslip, Kearney out of chances to impress Lions selectors

DUBLIN — Ireland duo Jamie Heaslip and Rob Kearney have limited chances left - if any - to impress the British and Irish Lions selectors to be picked for their third tours.

Both players have undergone minor surgeries following the Six Nations, in which Ireland finished second.

No. 8 Heaslip hurt his lower back against Wales but was chosen to play England in the finale last weekend. However, he failed to get through the warmup before the match and was withdrawn. He had a minor operation on a disc on Friday, the first surgery of his professional career, and was out for an unknown number of weeks.

Fullback Kearney injured his knee in training last week, and after surgery will be sidelined for up to six weeks.

The Lions squad to tour New Zealand will be revealed on April 19, in less than four weeks.