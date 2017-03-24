James, Cavs bounce back with 112-105 victory over Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LeBron James had 32 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back from their worst defensive outing of the season with a 112-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.
Kyrie Irving added 26 points and Kevin Love had 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Cavaliers snapped Charlotte's three-game winning streak and remained atop the Eastern Conference standings.
Charlotte was led by Kemba Walker, who had 28 points on five 3-pointers. Cody Zeller added 15 points and 11 rebounds.
After allowing 73 first-half points — and 70 in the paint — in a 126-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, the Cavaliers held the Hornets to 42
James got hit in the eye by Jeremy Lamb on a driving layup in the closing seconds of the third quarter. He remained down on the court for more than the minute. When he lined up to complete the three-point play, he threw the ball back to the ref because he was unable to focus. The Cavs took a timeout and James returned to the floor to make the free throw.
The Hornets had a chance to tie the game at 100 with 4 1/2 minutes left, but Walker made only one of two free throws.
The Cavs took over from there with JR Smith knocking down a 3-pointer from the corner and Kevin Love a 12-footer. James then converted in the lane to push the lead to eight.
The Hornets cut the lead to five, but Nic Batum missed an open 3-pointer from the left wing with 25 seconds left. James added two more free throws to put the game away.
TIP INS
Cavaliers: Irving had his 54th 20-point game of the season. ... James barely missed out on his 11th triple-double of the season, falling one rebound short. ... The Cavaliers have swept the Hornets seven times.
Hornets: Frank Kaminsky had a rough night, going 0 for 9 from the field. ... Walker now has 208 3-pointers this season, second-most in franchise history. ... Center Miles Plumlee was cleared to play after missing the last 16 games, but didn't see any action.
UP NEXT
Cavaliers: After an eventful road trip, the world champions return home Saturday night to host the Wizards.
Hornets: Have a rare Sunday matinee when they host the Suns.