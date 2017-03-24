Kapanen, Griffith lead Toronto Marlies past Binghamton Senators 4-2 in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Kasperi Kapanen and Seth Griffith had goals seven seconds apart as the Toronto Marlies skated past the Binghamton Senators 4-2 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Colin Greening and Brett Findlay also scored as the Marlies (35-26-5), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, reeled off four goals in the second period. Kasimir Kaskisuo made 26 saves for the win.

Gabriel Gagne and Jason Akeson supplied the offence for Binghamton (25-37-4), the minor league club of the Ottawa Senators. Chris Driedger stopped 21 shots in net.

The game was played at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre, the NHL team's home arena.