Kohli to play decisive test only if 100% fit

DHARAMSALA, India — India cricket captain Virat Kohli says he will play the fourth and final test against Australia only if he is 100 per cent fit.

Kohli suffered a shoulder injury during the drawn third test at Ranchi and India has called up Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer as cover for Saturday's decisive test.

"Physio wants to give it a bit more time till I can test myself, and probably we will take a call later tonight or tomorrow before the game," Kohli said on Friday.

The series is tied 1-1 with Australia winning the first test at Pune and India making a strong comeback with victory at Bangalore. The third test was drawn at Ranchi.

Kohli said he could risk aggravating the injury while fielding, but felt no discomfort while batting.

"Certainly, at this stage, the injury has an element of being aggravated in the field, while (in) batting there is no problem whatsoever of it getting aggravated," Kohli said.

Perhaps India will need its captain more in Dharamsala as the wicket is expected to help Australian fast bowlers. But Kohli played down the crunch game of the series.

"It can be made out to be a certain way, saying it's the most crucial game of my career or captaincy career, but I won't put it that way. I don't see any other game or any other opposition differently," Kohli said.