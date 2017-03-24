Oakland makes last-ditch effort to keep Raiders from Vegas

With the Raiders gazing at Las Vegas and sticking one foot out the door, Oakland is making a last-minute plea to hang on to them.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on Friday shared details of investors' plans for the first time for a stadium on the current Coliseum site, and vowed that she and the city are doing all they can to keep the team.

In a letter to the NFL, Schaaf shared new, detailed renderings of what the $1.3 billion, 55,000-seat football-only stadium would look like.

Schaaf wrote that the New York hedge fund Fortress Management Group is willing to work on terms for a $600 million contribution similar to the one Bank of America is offering for the Las Vegas stadium.