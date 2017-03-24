OHL Roundup: Owen Tippett has four points as Steelheads down 67's in Game 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Owen Tippett had a goal and three assists as the Mississauga Steelheads beat the Ottawa 67's 6-2 on Friday night in Game 1 of their first round Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

The Steelheads lead the series 1-0 and host Game 2 on Sunday.

Trent Fox scored twice and tacked on a helper for Mississauga with Nathan Bastian adding a goal and two assists. Vili Saarijarvi and Michael McLeod rounded out the attack while Jacob Ingham made 23 saves.

Sasha Chmelevski and Zack Dorval replied for the 67's. Leo Lazarev turned aside 24-of-29 shots.

The Steelheads were 1 for 3 on the power play and Ottawa scored once on six opportunities.

---

BULLDOGS 2 FRONTENACS 0

KINGSTON, Ont. — Will Bitten scored twice on the power play as Hamilton shut out the Frontenacs in Game 1.

Dawson Carty stopped all 19 shots he faced in net for the Bulldogs, who lead the series 1-0.

Jeremy Helvig kicked out 27 shots for Kingston, which hosts Game 2 on Sunday.

---

ATTACK 9 RANGERS 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Nick Suzuki, Petrus Palmu, Ethan Szypula and Santino Centorame all had a goal and two assists as the Attack crushed Kitchener in Game 1.

Kevin Hancock, Jonah Gadjovich, Matt Schmalz, Maksim Sushko and Cordell James supplied the rest of the offence for Owen Sound, which hosts Game 2 on Saturday. Michael McNiven stopped 24 shots.

Cole Carter answered for the Rangers. Luke Opilka kicked out 28-of-35 shots through two period before giving way to Luke Richardson, who made 13 saves in relief.

Kitchener's Connor Bunnaman received a match penalty for slew footing in the third period.

---

SPITFIRES 4 KNIGHTS 3 (OT)

LONDON, Ont. — Jeremiah Addison scored his second goal of the game in overtime to lift Windsor to a Game 1 victory over the Knights.

Aaron Luchuk struck twice, including once on the power play, for the Spitfires, who took a 1-0 series lead. Michael DiPietro stopped 35 shots.

Olli Juolevi, on the power play, Victor Mete and Mitchell Stephens supplied the offence for London, which hosts Game 2 on Sunday. Tyler Parsons turned away 43 shots in net.

---

WOLVES 5 GENERALS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Alan Lyszczarczyk and Dmitry Sokolov had power-play goals in the first period and Jake McGrath stopped 33 shots as Sudbury got past the Generals in Game 1.

Drake Pilon scored the winner with Michael Pezzetta and Macauley Carson also chipping in for the Wolves, who took a 1-0 series lead.

Serron Noel and Kenny Huether found the back of the net for Oshawa, which hosts Game 2 on Sunday. Jeremy Brodeur made 26 saves.