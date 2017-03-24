QMJHL Roundup: Smallman scores hat trick as Sea Dogs rout Oceanic in Game 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Spencer Smallman scored a hat trick as the top-seeded Saint John Sea Dogs routed the Rimouski Oceanic 9-2 on Friday night in Game 1 of their first round Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series.

The Sea Dogs lead the best-of-seven series 1-0 and host Game 2 on Saturday.

Mathieu Joseph struck twice with Cole Reginato, Julien Gauthier, Joe Veleno and Kyle Ward supplying the rest of the offence for Saint John. Callum Booth made 22 saves.

Denis Mikhnin and Alexandre Grise found the back of the net for the Oceanic. Alexandre Lagace turned away 9-of-13 shots in the first period before giving way to Jimmy Lemay, who made 22 saves in relief.

Both teams were scoreless on the power play with the Sea Dogs going 0 for 2 and Rimouski failing to capitalize on three opportunities.

---

ISLANDERS 4 DRAKKAR 2

CHARLOTTETOWN — Kameron Kielly, Daniel Sprong and Adam Marsh all had a goal and an assist as the Islanders doubled up Baie-Comeau in Game 1.

Alex Dostie added insurance in the third period for Charlottetown, which leads the series 1-0 and hosts Game 2 on Saturday. Mark Grametbauer made 27 saves.

Vincent Deslauriers and Shawn Element replied for the Drakkar. Antoine Samuel turned away 49 shots.

---

TITAN 4 REMPARTS 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Daniil Miromanov opened the scoring on the power play and added an assist as the Titan toppled Quebec in Game 1.

Adam Holwell scored the winner just over a minute after Vladimir Kuznetsov tied the game at 2-2 on the power play for Acadie-Bathurst. Jeffrey Truchon-Viel had an empty netter and Anthony Dumont-Bouchard made 15 saves as the Titan took a 1-0 series lead and host Game 2 on Saturday.

Yanick Turcotte and Derek Gentile supplied the offence for the Remparts. Evgeny Kiselev kicked out 39 shots.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 1 OLYMPIQUES 0 (OT)

SYDNEY, N.S. — Giovanni Fiore scored at 1:08 of overtime while shorthanded as the Screaming Eagles shut out Gatineau in Game 1.

Kyle Jessiman stopped all 25 shots he faced for Cape Breton, which takes a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 at home on Saturday.

Mathieu Bellemare made 33 saves for the Olympiques.

---

FOREURS 5 CATARACTES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Charley Graaskamp struck twice in a four-goal third period as Val-d'Or rallied past the Cataractes to take a 1-0 series lead.

Alexis Pepin scored the winner on a power play and Jake Smith also chipped during the third for the Foreurs. Simon Lafrance opened the scoring and Etienne Montpetit stopped 20 shots.

Samuel Girard, on the power play, and Justin Bernier had goals for Shawinigan, which hosts Game 2 on Saturday. Mikhail Denisov kicked out 17 shots.

Tommy Cardinal of the Cataractes received a major penalty and game misconduct for checking from behind in the first period.

---

ARMADA 4 VOLTIGEURS 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Connor Bramwell scored the winner as the Armada took a 2-0 series lead with a win over Drummondville.

Alexandre Alain, Joel Teasdale and Pascal Corbeil also chipped in for Blainville-Boisbriand. Samuel Montembeault made 10 saves

Pavel Koltygin found the back of the net and Emilien Boily turned aside 32 shots for the Voltigeurs, who host Game 3 on Sunday.

---

MOOSEHEADS 5 HUSKIES 4

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Raphael Lavoie scored the eventual winner as Halifax hung on to top the Huskies in Game 1.

Arnaud Durandeau, Keigan Goetz, shorthanded, and Maxime Fortier, on the power play, had second period goals for the Mooseheads, who took a 1-0 series lead. Nico Hischier opened the scoring and Alexis Gravel stopped 41 shots.

Philippe Myers and Mathieu Boucher responded with power-play goals late in the third for Rouyn-Noranda, which hosts Game 2 on Saturday. Peter Abbandonato and Jeremy Lauzon also chipped in and Samuel Harvey made 18 saves.

Lane Cormier of the Huskies received a major penalty and game misconduct for checking to the head in the first period.

---

SAGUENEENS 4 TIGRES 3

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Olivier Galipeau scored the winner on the power play and Frederic Allard had four assists as the Sagueneens edged Victoriaville in Game 1.

Kelly Klima and Dmitry Zhukenov also had power-play goals for Chicoutimi, which leads the series 1-0 and hosts Game 2 on Saturday. Nicolas Roy opened the scoring and Julio Billia made 18 saves.

Jimmy Huntington, shorthanded, Felix Lauzon, on the power play, and Ivan Kosorenkov supplied the offence for the Tigres. Tristan Cote-Cazenave took the loss by kicking out 17-of-18 shots in 35:18. James Povall started and made 13 saves.