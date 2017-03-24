Reid Reinholdt stars in overtime as Toronto Rock top Georgia Swarm 12-11

DULUTH, Ga. — Reid Reinholdt scored late in the fourth quarter and then again in overtime as the Toronto Rock topped the Georgia Swarm 12-11 on Friday in National Lacrosse League action.

Brett Hickey had five goals to lead Toronto (7-5), while Stephan Leblanc and Tom Schreiber scored added four assists each. Kasey Beirnes, Jordan Magnuson and Latrell Harris each added a single. Nick Rose made 46 saves for the win.

Randy Staats scored four times and added an assist for Georgia (8-4) and Miles Thompson struck twice. Johnny Powless had a goal and set up three others. Jordan MacIntosh and Shayne Jackson scored with two assists apiece, as Joel White and Connor Sellars rounded out the attack. Mike Poulin stopped 48 shots.