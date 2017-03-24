Rockies righty Jon Gray leaves start with left foot soreness

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Colorado Rockies hard-throwing righty Jon Gray left his spring training start in the third inning with soreness in his left foot.

The team said Friday it was for precautionary reasons.

Grey went 2 2/3 innings against San Francisco and gave up five runs before exiting the game. He could be the team's starter when the season opens April 3 in Milwaukee.

The third overall pick in 2013, Gray went 10-10 with a 4.61 ERA last season.

Colorado is already missing a starter with right-hander Chad Bettis stepping away from baseball to undergo chemotherapy after discovering that his testicular cancer had spread.