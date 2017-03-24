Rockies righty Jon Gray leaves start with left foot soreness
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Colorado Rockies hard-throwing righty Jon Gray left his spring training start in the third inning with soreness in his left foot.
The team said Friday it was for precautionary reasons.
The third overall pick in 2013, Gray went 10-10 with a 4.61 ERA last season.
Colorado is already missing a starter with right-hander Chad Bettis stepping away from baseball to undergo chemotherapy after discovering that his testicular cancer had spread.
It's been an injury-filled spring training for the Rockies, who are without first baseman Ian Desmond (hand), outfielder David Dahl (ribs) and catcher Tom Murphy (forearm).