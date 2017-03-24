Sports

Suspended Pakistan cricketer misses anti-corruption tribunal

Pakistani provisionally suspended cricketer Sharjeel Khan, center, arrives at the office of Federal Investigation Authority for recording his statements, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. The Pakistan government has barred the five cricketers involved in alleged spot-fixing from leaving the country. The Pakistan Cricket Board has provisionally suspended Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Mohammad Irfan, Shahzaib Hasan and Nasir Jamshed from playing any form of cricket for violating anti-corruption code during the recent Pakistan Super League. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Pakistani provisionally suspended cricketer Sharjeel Khan, center, arrives at the office of Federal Investigation Authority for recording his statements, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. The Pakistan government has barred the five cricketers involved in alleged spot-fixing from leaving the country. The Pakistan Cricket Board has provisionally suspended Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Mohammad Irfan, Shahzaib Hasan and Nasir Jamshed from playing any form of cricket for violating anti-corruption code during the recent Pakistan Super League. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

ISLAMABAD — Suspended Pakistan cricketer Khalid Latif didn't attend a preliminary hearing of an anti-corruption tribunal in Lahore on Friday because of health reasons.

But Sharjeel Khan, also suspended, did appear along with his lawyer.

The tribunal, headed by a retired judge, directed Latif to make himself available on March 31, saying, "No further adjournment will be granted."

Both players have been charged by the Pakistan Cricket Board for anti-corruption breaches during the recent Pakistan Super League. The charges include an attempt to corrupt a game, and failing to disclose suspect approaches made to them.

The tribunal asked the PCB to submit the charges against both players along with evidence by April 14.

Sharjeel was told to respond to his charges by May 5.

In the meantime, the PCB anti-corruption unit will travel to the U.K. to interview Nasir Jamshed, who was also suspended.

The PCB has also suspended Mohammad Irfan and Shahzaib Hasan for anti-corruption offences in the PSL. Both cricketers have yet to respond to notices from the PCB.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular