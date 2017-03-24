Suspended Pakistan cricketer misses anti-corruption tribunal

ISLAMABAD — Suspended Pakistan cricketer Khalid Latif didn't attend a preliminary hearing of an anti-corruption tribunal in Lahore on Friday because of health reasons.

But Sharjeel Khan, also suspended, did appear along with his lawyer.

The tribunal, headed by a retired judge, directed Latif to make himself available on March 31, saying, "No further adjournment will be granted."

Both players have been charged by the Pakistan Cricket Board for anti-corruption breaches during the recent Pakistan Super League. The charges include an attempt to corrupt a game, and failing to disclose suspect approaches made to them.

The tribunal asked the PCB to submit the charges against both players along with evidence by April 14.

Sharjeel was told to respond to his charges by May 5.

In the meantime, the PCB anti-corruption unit will travel to the U.K. to interview Nasir Jamshed, who was also suspended.