The Latest: Mickelson heads into weekend at Match Play

10:45 p.m.

Phil Mickelson has made it past the third round of the Dell Technologies Match Play for the first time since 2004.

J.B. Holmes didn't make a birdie until the 12th hole, and all that did was extend the match. Mickelson closed him out on the next hole, 6 and 5, and won his group with a 3-0 record.

Mickelson last made it past the third round when the Match Play was single elimination. He lost to Davis Love III in the quarterfinals. That was so long ago that Nick Price, Colin Montgomerie, Jeff Sluman and Fred Couples were among those in the field, and Tiger Woods had just begun work with a new swing coach, Hank Haney.

Lefty now advances to the knockout stage this weekend at Austin Country Club.

10:15 a.m.

Phil Mickelson is off to a strong start in his bid to get beyond the third round of the Dell Technologies Match Play for the first time in 13 years.

Mickelson won the opening three holes in his match against J.B. Holmes. He needs only to halve the match to advance out of group play. Eight other players, including No. 1 seed Dustin Johnson, face the same scenario Friday at Austin Country Club.

Because of three players withdrawing throughout the week, Soren Kjeldsen and Alex Noren already won their group and did not have to deal with the rain. Neither did Marc Leishman, who was to play Jason Day.