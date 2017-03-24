Tottenham's Alli banned for 3 European games by UEFA

NYON, Switzerland — Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli was banned for three European games by UEFA on Friday for being sent off against Gent in the Europa League.

The England international was shown a straight red card for his tackle on Brecht Dejaegere during the 2-2 draw at Wembley last month.

Spurs is out of Europe having lost to the Belgian side 3-2 on aggregate in the last 32.

Alli will serve the ban next season with Spurs, which sits second in the Premier League, on course to secure an automatic place in the group stage of the Champions League.