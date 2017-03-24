US star Lloyd quick to make her mark at Manchester City

HJORRING, Denmark — U.S. captain Carli Lloyd did not need long to make an impact in the Women's Champions League with Manchester City.

The two-time world player of the year scored the only goal on her competition debut as City edged Danish side Fortuna Hjorring 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal late Thursday.

Midfielder Lloyd powered a bullet header past the Fortuna goalkeeper in the 36th minute.

Lloyd, twice an Olympic champion and scorer a hat trick in the 2015 Women's World Cup final victory, tweeted afterward: "Loved it!! Feels great to be a part of a special team. Onto the next match."