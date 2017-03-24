Vesnina makes quick exit at Miami Open; Muguruza wins

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — Elena Vesnina has made a quick exit at the Miami Open only five days after winning the biggest title of her career.

Vesnina, seeded 13th, lost her opening match Friday to wild card Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. Vesnina beat Svetlana Kuznetsova in the Indian Wells final last week.

In a match that took two days because of rain, No. 6 Garbine Muguruza rallied past Christina McHale 0-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4. No. 3-seeded Simona Halep beat Naomi Osaka 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

On the men's side, No. 3 Milos Raonic won in his first match since Feb. 25, beating Viktor Troicki 6-3, 7-5. Raonic had been sidelined by a right leg injury.