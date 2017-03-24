Zaha scores as Ivory Coast beats struggling Russia

KRASNODAR, Russia — Fine solo goals from Wilfried Zaha and Jonathan Kodjia gave the Ivory Coast a 2-0 friendly win over struggling Russia on Friday.

Kodjia gave the Ivorians the lead in the 30th minute, cutting in from the left flank before hitting the ball hard into the top-right corner.

In the 70th, Zaha made it 2-0 when he dribbled past all three of Russia's centre -backs and scored with a calm finish.

For Russia, defeat continues a poor run of form a year out from its home World Cup. The Russians have now won just two of their last 12 games.