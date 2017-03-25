Albania denounces 'extremist acts' of its fans in Italy

TIRANA, Albania — Albania's soccer federation has strongly denounced the incident that halted the World Cup Group G qualifier with Italy for nearly nine minutes on Saturday.

During the match, which was won by Italy 2-0, a group calling itself Illyrian Elite threw flares onto the pitch.

"Such totally extremist actions from the grouping Illyrian Elite have nothing to do with the excellent Albanian fans" who were distinguished in the Euro 2016 finals in France for their friendship and camaraderie in their festivities, the statement added.