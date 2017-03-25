Andorra ends 58-match losing streak in WCup qualifier

BARCELONA, Spain — Rarely has a scoreless stalemate in front of the home fans tasted so sweet.

But 11 years of nothing but losing will do that to a team.

Andorra's 0-0 draw with fellow minnow Faroe Islands in World Cup qualifying on Saturday ended its run of 58 competitive defeats.

It was the first point in qualifying for the Pyrenees mountain principality, population 80,000, since a scoreless draw with Finland in 2005.

Faroe Islands finished with 10 men after Joan Edmundsson was booked a second time with 15 minutes to play.

While Andorra savored its point at the bottom of Europe Group B, Switzerland stayed at the top of the group standings after edging Latvia 1-0 in Geneva.

Josip Drmic headed in a cross from Admir Mehmedi two minutes after going on as a substitute for the Swiss in the 64th.

It was the forward's first international goal since November 2015 and ending a scoring drought for both country and club that had lasted just over a year.

Only Andris Vanins' goalkeeping saved Latvia from a bigger loss.

Switzerland increased its point haul to 15. Faroe Islands has five points, ahead of Latvia with three.

Later, Portugal played Hungary.