Andreas Johnsson lifts Toronto Marlies over Springfield Thunderbirds 4-1

TORONTO — Andreas Johnsson struck twice as the Toronto Marlies topped the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.

William Wrenn and Andrew Nielsen also scored for the Marlies (36-26-5), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Garret Sparks made 28 saves for the win.

Jared McCann had the only goal for Springfield (27-28-11). Sam Brittain started in net for the Thunderbirds, stopping 24 shots in 55:15 of work. Adam Wilcox was in net for 4:37 but faced no shots.