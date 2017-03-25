NBA bans Joakim Noah 20 games for drug violation

Joakim Noah of the New York Knicks has been suspended 20 games without pay for violating the league's anti-drug policy.

The NBA announced the suspension Saturday, saying Noah tested positive for Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator LGD-4033 — something that can be found in over-the-counter supplements.

Yahoo Sports first reported the suspension.

Noah has not played since Feb. 4 and was likely to miss the Knicks' final 10 games this season because of a knee injury. The NBA said Noah's suspension will begin with the "first NBA regular season or playoff game for which he is eligible and physically able to play."